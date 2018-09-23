Rennes 1-3 Paris Saint Germain

Angel di Maria is the only player to have been involved in at least one goal in each of the first six Ligue 1 games this season

Former Stoke City forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his first Paris St-Germain goal as the French champions won at Rennes.

PSG were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek.

Rennes were the last team to beat PSG in Ligue 1, in May, and another upset looked on the cards when Adrien Rabiot deflected into his own net.

Angel di Maria equalised before Thomas Meunier made it 2-1 from Neymar's pass, with Choupo-Moting getting the third.

The Cameroon international, 29, played in 30 Premier League games as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League last season.

He signed a two-year deal with PSG in August after his Stoke deal was cancelled by mutual consent.

Choupo-Moting's goal from inside the penalty area came after a pass by Meunier.

It was only his second appearance for his new club, after he came on as a substitute against Liverpool.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored five goals in 32 games for Stoke after joining from Schalke in August 2017

Meanwhile, 40-year-old PSG keeper Gianluigi Buffon produced a superb 74th-minute save to deny Ramy Bensebaini an equaliser when the score was 2-1.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG are five points clear at the top of the table after just six games.

Rennes, who sent on former Newcastle and PSG winger Hatem Ben Arfa as a substitute, have seven points from six games.