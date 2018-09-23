Match ends, Frosinone 0, Juventus 2.
Ronaldo helps Juve keep up perfect start
Cristiano Ronaldo struck nine minutes from time to break Frosinone's resistance and help Juventus maintain their 100% start to the season.
The Serie A champions rarely troubled keeper Marco Sportiello on what was proving to be a frustrating night for the team and their £99m signing.
But in the 81st minute, the Portuguese forward finally found the net with a firm strike from eight yards.
And in stoppage time, Federico Bernardeschi fired in the second goal.
Even though the visitors had 72% of possession, the scoreline somewhat flattered the Serie A giants, who only managed eight shots on target from 30 efforts.
Ronaldo had looked the most likely to score in the first half, testing Sportiello's reflexes with two angled drives.
Alex Sandro's second-half strike from inside the area, which whistled a foot past the Frosinone post, was the only other effort of note aside from the two goals.
The win moves Juventus three points clear of second-placed Napoli in Serie A. Frosinone, promoted from Serie B in May, remain in 19th spot with one point from five games.
Line-ups
Frosinone
- 57SportielloBooked at 79mins
- 17Zampano
- 6Goldaniga
- 27Salamon
- 25Capuano
- 3MolinaroBooked at 62mins
- 66Chibsah
- 8MaielloSubstituted forCrisetigat 48'minutes
- 20HallfredssonSubstituted forCassataat 85'minutes
- 29CampbellSubstituted forCianoat 71'minutes
- 11PericaBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 2Ghiglione
- 9Ciofani
- 10Soddimo
- 15Ariaudo
- 22Bardi
- 23Brighenti
- 24Cassata
- 28Ciano
- 32Krajnc
- 33Beghetto
- 88Crisetig
- 89Pinamonti
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 69'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30BentancurBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 56'minutes
- 23Can
- 5Pjanic
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forMatuidiat 85'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 14Matuidi
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Frosinone 0, Juventus 2.
Goal!
Goal! Frosinone 0, Juventus 2. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a fast break.
Hand ball by Raman Chibsah (Frosinone).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorenzo Crisetig (Frosinone).
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Camillo Ciano (Frosinone).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Substitution
Substitution, Frosinone. Francesco Cassata replaces Emil Hallfredsson.
Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Frosinone 0, Juventus 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Can.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Booking
Marco Sportiello (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lorenzo Crisetig (Frosinone).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Bartosz Salamon (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Camillo Ciano (Frosinone).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Capuano (Frosinone) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Frosinone. Camillo Ciano replaces Joel Campbell.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. João Cancelo replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Offside, Frosinone. Marco Sportiello tries a through ball, but Joel Campbell is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.