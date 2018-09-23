Torino 1-3 Napoli

From the section

Napoli have won 10 of their past 12 Serie A games against Torino

Napoli are second in Serie A after Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne scored twice to help his side win at Torino.

The 27-year-old rifled home the first inside the opening five minutes before Simone Verdi doubled the lead after being set up by Dries Mertens.

Torino scored through Andrea Belotti's penalty before Insigne made it 3-1 with a shot in off the post.

Napoli have won four of their first five league games under former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

They entertain mid-table Parma on Wednesday (20:00 BST) before travelling to meet leaders Juventus next Saturday (17:00 BST).

Ancelotti's side are at home to Liverpool in the Champions League on 3 October (20:00 BST).