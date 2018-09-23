Torino 1-3 Napoli

Italian Serie A
Lorenzo Insigne
Napoli have won 10 of their past 12 Serie A games against Torino

Napoli are second in Serie A after Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne scored twice to help his side win at Torino.

The 27-year-old rifled home the first inside the opening five minutes before Simone Verdi doubled the lead after being set up by Dries Mertens.

Torino scored through Andrea Belotti's penalty before Insigne made it 3-1 with a shot in off the post.

Napoli have won four of their first five league games under former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

They entertain mid-table Parma on Wednesday (20:00 BST) before travelling to meet leaders Juventus next Saturday (17:00 BST).

Ancelotti's side are at home to Liverpool in the Champions League on 3 October (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 5IzzoBooked at 43mins
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 24Moretti
  • 34AinaSubstituted forPariginiat 77'minutes
  • 8BaselliSubstituted forEderaat 87'minutes
  • 88RincónBooked at 31mins
  • 23MeitéSubstituted forSorianoat 62'minutes
  • 21Berenguer Remiro
  • 11Zaza
  • 9Belotti

Substitutes

  • 1Ichazo
  • 6Soriano
  • 7Lukic
  • 19Damascan
  • 20Edera
  • 25Rosati
  • 27Parigini
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 30Djidji
  • 36Silva Nascimento

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 52mins
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 23mins
  • 13LupertoSubstituted forMaksimovicat 74'minutes
  • 30RogBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 60'minutes
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7Callejón
  • 24Insigne
  • 9VerdiSubstituted forZielinskiat 54'minutes
  • 14Mertens

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8Ruiz
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 22D'Andrea
  • 27Karnezis
  • 42Diawara
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Torino 1, Napoli 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torino 1, Napoli 3.

Attempt blocked. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Armando Izzo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Soriano (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vittorio Parigini.

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Edera (Torino).

Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vittorio Parigini (Torino).

Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Daniele Baselli.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Alex Berenguer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alex Berenguer (Torino).

Offside, Torino. Emiliano Moretti tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

Hand ball by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Hand ball by Roberto Soriano (Torino).

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Tomás Rincón (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Vittorio Parigini replaces Ola Aina.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Nikola Maksimovic replaces Sebastiano Luperto.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Armando Izzo.

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Torino).

Delay in match Sebastiano Luperto (Napoli) because of an injury.

Sebastiano Luperto (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Attempt blocked. Tomás Rincón (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Ola Aina (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

