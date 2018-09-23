Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder misunderstood - France coach Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba, pictured with France coach Didier Deschamps, scored the third goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup final

Manchester United's World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba has been misunderstood by fans and the media, says his France boss Didier Dechamps.

Pogba, 25, fell out of favour at United last season and suggested he was dissatisfied with life at Old Trafford.

His displays this term have been mixed too - he set up the opener against Wolves on Saturday, but then lost the ball for the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Deschamps said the perception of Pogba as "individualistic" is inaccurate.

Pogba - who rejoined United from Juventus for a then world record £89m in 2016 - impressed for Deschamps France at this summer's World Cup in Russia, scoring the third goal in the final.

Asked how he got more consistency out of the midfielder, the 49-year-old coach said: "The rest of the world, and certainly in France, has an image of Pogba that doesn't really reflect who he is.

"There's this idea that he's a bit individualistic - that's not the case.

"I've spoken to him about his relationship with the media and I think he's been unfairly criticised in the past. That's why there has been this aggressive vibe and he's had this strained relationship.

"But criticism is part of the job and I think you learn to take that on board as you get more experienced. That's what's happened with him and I think he's gained some respect.

"He joined us ready to become a world champion and he took the whole squad with him."