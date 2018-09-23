Greg Cunningham: Cardiff City defender says next match against Burnley is 'massive'

Cardiff City defender Greg Cunningham began his career at Manchester City before moving to Bristol City in 2012

Cardiff City defender Greg Cunningham says their next fixture, at home to Burnley, is now a massive game.

The Bluebirds have suffered three defeats in a row, against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, and now find themselves in the bottom three.

Burnley, who travel to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, arrive two points ahead of Neil Warnock's side in 16th.

"We have to start getting some wins on the board and make the Cardiff City Stadium a fortress," said Cunningham.

"Against top-six opposition you are going to struggle and find it hard, but we need to win against the teams around us, Burnley is massive."

The Clarets, who finished last season in seventh and qualified for the Europa League, picked up their first win of the season on Saturday by beating Bournemouth 4-0.

However, Sean Dyche's side have already lost to the other two newly-promoted sides Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, which will give the Bluebirds some confidence.

"They [Burnley] won this weekend but they've had a slow start by their standards," added Cunningham, speaking after their 5-0 home loss to Manchester City.

"It'll be a tough game now they are on the up but we need to stamp our authority on it, it's a game to go and get a result in."