Arsenal manager Unai Emery is delighted with his side's "very important" 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at the Emirates, saying his players left the pitch with a "smile on their face".

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 23 September from 22:45 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.