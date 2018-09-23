Celtic fans 'should be alarmed' by slow start to season - Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic have amassed only 10 points from their opening six Premiership matches

Celtic fans should be "alarmed" by the side's slow start to the Premiership season, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish champions surrendered a lead before slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

After back-to-back domestic trebles, Rodgers' side sit fifth in the table, five points behind league leaders Hearts, and the Celtic boss says his team "can be much better".

"When you are a huge club, the demand is to win," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"In the last couple of years we've done that really well and playing in a style that is synonymous with the club. It hasn't been the same but we have to work to make it better.

"It's a poor result for us but we have to go away now and take our medicine and get ready for Wednesday [a Scottish League Cup quarter-final trip to St Johnstone]."

Leigh Griffiths nodded Celtic ahead after a poor attempted clearance from Killie's Greg Taylor and held that lead until half-time.

But following a corner, Chris Burke lashed home an equaliser and Stuart Findlay's stoppage-time header snatched victory for the home side.

Rodgers said his team "had fairly good control of the game" but "didn't do the basics well".

"From the first corner we didn't come out well enough and protect the space. Burke gets in on the right side," the Celtic boss added.

"Then the second goal is just basic. It's a corner. You can see Kilmarnock didn't even want to take it. Burke puts it in and we don't defend it strong enough.

"To lose the game is disappointing. We just have to continue to work. There are probably a number of reasons for it but we have to stick together.

"You can only ever do your best; that's what we always say to the players. But we can be much better."