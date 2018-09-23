Fabrizio Ravanelli: Ex-Middlesbrough striker quits as Arsenal Kiev boss

Fabrizio Ravanelli scored eight goals in 22 games for Italy

Former Middlesbrough, Juventus and Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has resigned as Arsenal Kiev manager after three months in charge.

Ravanelli oversaw one win, a draw and seven defeats in his nine games, and the side are bottom of the Ukrainian Premier League.

The 49-year-old has complained about "difficult conditions" and players not being paid.

His final match was a 3-1 home defeat by Olympic Donetsk on Saturday.

Ravanelli, who played in the Premier League with Middlesbrough and Derby County, signed a one-year contract with the newly promoted side in June, but said at the time his "wife wasn't very happy with this".

He was a youth coach at Juventus for two years, but Ravanelli's only previous managerial experience was in 2013 when he spent 12 games in charge of French Ligue 1 side Ajaccio.