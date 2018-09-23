Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Liverpool, Hibs, Dundee, McCann

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are at the forefront of organising the new third European competition, Rapid Vienna director Raphael Landthaler has revealed, with Uefa poised to approve the competition designed to reduce the number of teams in the Europa League. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he is seeking to tie-up four on-loan players - Liverpool pair Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria, Angers'Lassana Coulibaly and Nottingham Forest'sJoe Worrall - on permanent deals. (Scotland On Sunday)

Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, while the 27-year-old was at Celtic because the Netherlands international was "too nonchalant". (Bein Sports, via Metro)

Stephen Caulker may be on his way to Wigan Athletic, the 26-year-old English centre-back having left Dundee in the summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Dundee defender Ryan Inniss has savaged his team-mates, accused them of putting manager Neil McCann's job on the line and revealed it was a furious home dressing-room after their 3-0 home defeat by Hibernian. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says winger Martin Boyle, who has had discussions with Australia coach Graham Arnold about an international call-up, was also the subject of interest from the Scotland camp in the run-up to a summer trip to the Americas. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian's Martin Boyle, the Scottish winger who has an Australian dad, has revealed that Aussie team-mates Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren are trying to sweet-talk him into joining their national team. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed midfielder Andy Halliday, who looked poised to leave the Ibrox club this summer before battling his way back into the first team, as his unofficial captain after watching him rescue his Ibrox career. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers have suffered another kit blunder, with their new Hummel shirts going on sale on Saturday with midfielder Lassana Coulibaly's name spelled "Caulibaly". It comes days after Ryan Kent changed his shirt at half-time against Villarreal after the blue and red on his jersey's diagonal stripes were the other way around from his team-mates. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Queen's Park's 151-year-old amateur values of "Ludere Causa Ludendi" - to play for the sake of playing - are set to come under scrutiny to ensure that they remain a competitive senior side following the news of their enforced move to Lesser Hampden. The League Two club are concerned that, having sold the national stadium to the Scottish FA for £5m, they might find it hard to attract players willing to play for nothing and could now turn professional. (Scotland On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has defended striker Odsonne Edouard after the £9m summer signing drew a blank against Rosenborg on Thursday night to go five games without a goal, calling him "top class". (Sunday National)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has asked Celtic fans not to pile pressure on Australia winger Daniel Arzani, saying they should not expect the 19-year-old on loan from Manchester City to be like Eden Hazard or Harry Kewell. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Tour de France rider David Millar hopes to be elected president of the cyclists' union to highlight glaring inadequacies in the sport. (Scotland On Sunday)