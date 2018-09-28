Cardiff City v Burnley

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon scored his first Premier League goal since March 2016 against Bournemouth last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff City right-back Lee Peltier dislocated his shoulder against Manchester City last weekend and faces up to three months out.

Aron Gunnarsson remains sidelined with a knee injury but Sol Bamba is expected to return in defence.

Fit-again Burnley midfielder Steven Defour played his first game since January in Tuesday's League Cup defeat against Burton Albion.

Sam Vokes could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: To borrow an American golfing term on Ryder Cup weekend, here's a 'clutch' game even with the season still in its infancy.

Cardiff's last three games have brought increasingly heavy defeats against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, but never mind those matches, it's ones like this that will determine their Premier League future.

Burnley's win against Bournemouth last week cleared 'the fog' from the start of their season, only for a bit of mist to descend again with a Carabao Cup defeat at Burton.

Sean Dyche questioned the mindset of his players after that one. If they don't switch straight back on there may be some red mist around.

It might not be a pretty match, but it matters massively. Much more than golf ;)

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "The fixture list has not been kind to us, the first 10 games we play seven of the top teams from last year.

"It is a little bit cruel on us, but we just have to hang in there. Apart from playing the top six, anything is winnable in this league and Burnley fall into that category."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff were on the wrong end of a drubbing by Manchester City last weekend and they are still without a win.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has got so much experience that I bet he has barely mentioned that defeat since. They will definitely be competitive in this game, although Burnley will cope with the physical side of their game.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting since a 1-1 draw in March 1962.

Cardiff are unbeaten in the last 13 meetings in all competitions, winning four and drawing nine.

Nine of the last 11 league clashes have been drawn, including both Championship meetings in the 2015-16 season.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have lost three consecutive Premier League matches and are without a win in their last 10 in the division, drawing three and losing seven.

They are without a win in seven games in all competitions this season - they last failed to win any of their first eight games of a season in 1964-65.

They have conceded 15 goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

Their tallies of three goals scored and 14 conceded are both the joint-worst records in the Premier League prior to this weekend, along with Huddersfield Town.

Neil Warnock has failed to win his last seven league matches as a manager against Burnley, drawing four and losing three.

