Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|9
|2
|B'ham City Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|9
|3
|Man City Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Bristol City Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|Reading Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|6
|Chelsea Women
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Liverpool Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|3
|8
|West Ham Ladies
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|9
|Everton Ladies
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|10
|Brighton Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|-11
|0