The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City Women15:00Everton Ladies
Venue: Stoke Gifford Stadium

Bristol City Women v Everton Ladies

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women3300163139
2B'ham City Women43015329
3Man City Women42209458
4Reading Women42115147
5Chelsea Women41302026
6Bristol City Women31203215
7West Ham Women31115504
8Liverpool Women310216-53
9Everton Ladies301205-51
10Brighton Women400405-50
11Yeovil Town Ladies3003113-120
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you