The FA Women's Super League
West Ham Ladies15:00Yeovil Town Ladies
Venue: Rush Green

West Ham United Women v Yeovil Town Ladies

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women3300163139
2B'ham City Women33003039
3Man City Women31206245
4Bristol City Women31203215
5Reading Women31114134
6Chelsea Women30300003
7Liverpool Women210115-43
8West Ham Ladies201134-11
9Everton Ladies301205-51
10Brighton Women300303-30
11Yeovil Town Ladies2002011-110
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you