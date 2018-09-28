Livingston v Rangers
- Livingston have won just one of their 16 matches against Rangers in the top flight (D4 L11), a 2-1 victory in April 2002.
- Rangers are currently on a six-match unbeaten run at the West Lothian venue in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3), a run which started in September 2002.
- Livingston are unbeaten in their past five league games since their opening game defeat at Celtic (W3 D2), their longest such run in the top-tier since November 2002 (also five games).
- Under manager Steven Gerrard, six of Rangers' nine away games in all competitions have been drawn (W2 L1).
- Scottish Premiership top scorers Rangers have had more shots on target (39) than any other side in the division so far this season, as well as having the league's best shot conversion rate (19.7%).