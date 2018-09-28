Scottish Premiership
Livingston13:30Rangers
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Rangers

Livingston are unbeaten since Gary Holt replaced Kenny Miller as manager
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Livingston have won just one of their 16 matches against Rangers in the top flight (D4 L11), a 2-1 victory in April 2002.
  • Rangers are currently on a six-match unbeaten run at the West Lothian venue in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3), a run which started in September 2002.
  • Livingston are unbeaten in their past five league games since their opening game defeat at Celtic (W3 D2), their longest such run in the top-tier since November 2002 (also five games).
  • Under manager Steven Gerrard, six of Rangers' nine away games in all competitions have been drawn (W2 L1).
  • Scottish Premiership top scorers Rangers have had more shots on target (39) than any other side in the division so far this season, as well as having the league's best shot conversion rate (19.7%).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts6510112916
2Rangers6321156911
3Hibernian6321126611
4Livingston632164211
5Kilmarnock631285310
6Celtic631264210
7Aberdeen62315509
8St Johnstone6222610-48
9Hamilton620468-26
10Motherwell6114610-44
11St Mirren6114312-94
12Dundee6006214-120
