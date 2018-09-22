BBC Sport - Glens strike late to beat Blues in final

Glens strike late to beat Blues in final

Makyla Mulholland scores twice in the last five minutes to secure a stunning Women's Challenge Cup victory for Glentoran Women over Linfield Ladies.

Megan Bell gave the Blues the lead midway through the second half with a deflected effort before Mulholland replied with two pinpoint headers.

It was the Glens' first win over their Belfast rivals this season, as they denied Linfield the chance of a domestic treble.

