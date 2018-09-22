Accrington Stanley fan leaves false teeth at match

Accrington Stanley tweeted to alert fans to a pair of lost dentures after their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon

We've all left something at the football - a scarf, gloves, or maybe even your phone, keys or wallet in the delirium of celebrating a late winner.

But one Accrington Stanley fan went a step further and left their false teeth at the Crown Ground.

The League One club tweeted a message after their first win of the season on Saturday - 2-1 against AFC Wimbledon - that one supporter had misplaced their dentures.

We're not sure it needed the picture, but I guess it will help the toothless supporter identify them...

