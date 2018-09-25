Ian McCall: Ayr United will have a go at Rangers in League Cup quarter-final

Ian McCall believes his striker Lawrence Shankland is "destined for great things"

Ayr United won't change their attacking style and will "have a go" at Rangers in their League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, says manager Ian McCall.

The Honest Men will head to Ibrox in buoyant mood as Championship leaders after Saturday's 2-0 win at Alloa.

"Rangers are a different animal now under Steven Gerrard," said McCall.

"But I won't change the way my team play. I will play with two strikers and have a go at them. It will be a great experience in front of a big crowd."

Rangers will face one of Scotland's in-form strikers in Lawrence Shankland, whose brace against Alloa took his tally to 15 goals in 13 games this season.

The 22-year-old scored twice in the previous round in a 3-0 win at Dundee, who had an offer for Shankland turned down last month.

Gerrard's side negotiated Sunday's Premiership game against St Johnstone with some ease, three days after securing an encouraging 2-2 draw in their opening Europa League group game against Villarreal last Thursday.

"I don't expect European adventures to affect Rangers - they're pretty fit," McCall, who spent two years at Ibrox as a player in the late 1980s, told BBC Scotland.

"My worry is that my players will be tired next Saturday against Morton. At times a midweek game can take it out of players, but we will be wary of that.

"We have two or three boys champing at the bit to play so if we need to, we can freshen things up a touch.

"It will be a great experience for our players. They're all really looking forward to it and hopefully they can show how good they are."

McCall believes Gerrard's arrival at Rangers, with former Scotland captain Gary McAllister as his assistant, has been "great for Scotish football".

"I know Steven and I know Gary really well - they're building Rangers a certain way," he added.

"He's got so much work to do but it looks like he's the man to do it. It's a very different Rangers now. A different vibe."