Women's Challenge Cup final: Glentoran Women dramatically defeat Linfield Ladies 2-1

Mulholland scored two headers in the final five minutes to turn the game around

Makyla Mulholland scored twice in the final five minutes as Glentoran Women claimed a dramatic win over Linfield Ladies in the Challenge Cup final.

It looked as though Linfield had been heading to their second trophy of the season when Megan Bell opened the scoring midway through the second half.

However Mulholland placed two pinpoint headers beyond Jamie-Lee Wilson to give Glentoran a seventh Irish Cup triumph.

It is their first victory over their Belfast rivals this season.

The result ends Linfield's hopes of securing a domestic treble which looked likely going into the final five minutes, given the League Cup champions' nine-point lead at the top of the Women's Premiership.

