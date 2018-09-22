BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield: Foxes 'desire' pleases Claude Puel
Leicester 'desire' to win pleases Puel
Leicester manager Claude Puel praises his side's "desire" after a 3-1 Premier League win over Huddersfield at the King Power despite falling behind.
