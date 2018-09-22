BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Challenges will get tougher and tougher - Klopp
Challenges will get tougher and tougher - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the season's challenges "will get tougher and tougher" after the club maintain their 100% Premier League record with a 3-0 win over Southampton.
