League Two: Albion Rovers end losing streak as top four all win

Albion Rovers halted an 11-match losing streak this season after a 1-1 draw away to Cowdenbeath in Scottish League Two.

Edinburgh City beat managerless Queen's Park 2-0 to stay clear at the top.

Peterhead also won to keep the gap at the summit to two points, defeating Berwick Rangers 1-0.

Behind them, Clyde and Annan Athletic kept their places in the play-off places, Annan edging Stirling Albion 2-1 and Clyde thumping Elgin City 4-1.

Rovers have had a torrid start to the season and were yet to pick up a point in the league in the first six games.

But Lewis McLear had them in front against Cowdenbeath, his long-range strike flying in midway through the first half, only for Jordyn Sheerin to level in the final 10 minutes for the home side.

Second-bottom Cowden remain four points of the Coatbridge side.

At the summit, Graham Taylor struck in each half for Edinburgh against Queen's Park, who were playing their first match since Gus McPherson resigned as head coach to become technical director at St Mirren.

The result keeps City top of the league with six wins from seven games.

At Balmoor Stadium, a Rory McAllister header eventually ended up in the net after hitting the post and a defender to give Peterhead the three points against Berwick, who have now lost four of their last five matches.

Clyde posted the most emphatic result of the day to ensure all of the top four sides won. A Martin McNiff double and a David Goodwillie strike had them three up in the first half at Broadwood before Jordan Lowdon pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Elgin then had Rabin Omar sent off for a second yellow just after the hour mark before Karim Belmohktar grabbed his first Clyde goal to wrap up a 4-1 win.

After a positive start to the season, Annan had suffered back-to-back defeats in the league but ended that run at Forthbank to keep their place in the top four.

Stirling's Evan Horne turned the ball into his own net to give them the lead before Tony Wallace fired in another in the second half.

Dominic Docherty's stoppage-time consolation coming too late for the hosts.