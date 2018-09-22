Johnston the hero as Ards holds Swifts

Ards are unbeaten in six games as they play out a goalless draw in the Irish Premiership with Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Sam Johnston has not conceded a goal in over 375 minutes, saving Ryan Harpur's 70th-minute penalty after the Ards keeper had brought down Dungannon's captain.

In a game of few chances Swifts striker Rhyss Campbell clipped the top of the crossbar as Ards and Dungannon remain in 10th and 12th place respectively.