Glenavon move into second place in the Irish Premiership table after two brilliant goals from Mark Sykes and Josh Daniels seal a 3-2 win over Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

Crusaders wide man Ross Clarke scored either side of Ben Doherty's composed finish as the champions edged ahead.

Sykes responded with an overhead kick before Daniels' mazy run and finish from 25 yards completed the comeback from Gary Hamilton's men.