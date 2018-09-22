Neil McCann: Dundee plight 'sore to take', Hibs deliver 'complete performances'

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil McCann gives his verdict after Dundee's sixth straight defeat

Manager Neil McCann says Dundee "need to show more" in adversity after slumping to their sixth successive Premiership defeat.

Hibernian scored three second-half goals at Dens Park to ensure the Dark Blues remain pointless.

"We've got a run of five matches coming up that we really need to pick up points in," said McCann, whose side visit Hamilton next weekend.

"I look at our club's position and it's a sore one to take."

Dundee have conceded the first goal in each of their six league losses and fell behind again after 51 minutes when Florian Kamberi slipped a first-time shot beyond Elliot Parish.

Martin Boyle and Thomas Agyepong added further goals as the visitors eased to a comfortable victory.

"I think for 45 minutes we were probably the better side, always looked a threat," McCann told BBC Scotland. "I felt we were controlling the match when we had our passing going.

"We've not started the second half well, we concede another soft goal. You can see them lacking in that belief, but nobody is going to give them that belief unless they get themselves back in the game.

"As I said to the players, they've all got enough ability to win games. That's never going to change whether we're playing Celtic, Rangers or whoever, but we need to find a way that's going to make us stronger and unfortunately we're always making it difficult for ourselves by going a goal down."

McCann is well aware of the mounting pressure but retains faith in his ability to address a terrible start to the season.

Asked if he believes he can get his side moving up the table, he said: "Yes, of course I do.

"I know the pressure's going to come, that's the job of management in the run we're on. We're all working under pressure situations and we must find a way to turn those results about."

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon was full of praise for his side, who are now five points behind leaders Hearts.

"I thought that was one of the most complete performances I've had in my time here," he said.

"We were a bit wasteful in the first half in front of goal, but in the second half, once we got the goal, we looked in total control. They were absolutely outstanding.

"We played very, very well, the passing, counter-attacking the finishing, and we kept a clean sheet, so you're looking at a very happy manager."