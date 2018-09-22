BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle: Rafa Benitez pleased with defensively display
Benitez happy with Newcastle's defensive display
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is pleased with his side's defensive performance in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, but says they needed to create more chances to win the game.
READ MORE: Newcastle still winless after draw at Palace
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.