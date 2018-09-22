BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle: Roy Hodgson believes Zaha was 'entitled' to speak out

Zaha was quieter on pitch after speaking out - Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is happy with his side's "good performance" against Newcastle, but admits Wilfried Zaha was "quiet" in the match after speaking out about his treatment by referees last weekend.

