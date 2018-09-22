BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle: Roy Hodgson believes Zaha was 'entitled' to speak out
Zaha was quieter on pitch after speaking out - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is happy with his side's "good performance" against Newcastle, but admits Wilfried Zaha was "quiet" in the match after speaking out about his treatment by referees last weekend.
READ MORE: Newcastle still winless after draw at Palace
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.