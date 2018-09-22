Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his side deserved to come away from Old Trafford with a point, but believes they could have won the game with better decision making in the match.

READ MORE: Superb Moutinho goal earns Wolves point at Man Utd

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.