Lee Peltier: Cardiff City defender suffers long-term shoulder injury

Cardiff defender Lee Peltier fell awkwardly in a challenge with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Cardiff City defender Lee Peltier is facing "a few months" out after dislocating his shoulder.

The right-back suffered the injury during the Bluebirds' 5-0 drubbing at home by Manchester City on Saturday.

Peltier was starting only his second Premier League game of the season, having lost his place in the team to Bruno Ecuele Manga.

"He dislocated it I think. That sort of compounded the afternoon really," said Cardiff manager Neil Warnock.

"I think he'll be out for a few months. That'll leave us a bit thin but hey-ho."

Peltier was replaced by Wales international Jazz Richards in the second half against reigning champions City.

Cardiff's other option at right-back is Ecuele Manga, who is naturally a centre-back but had started four matches at right-back before reverting to central defence on Saturday.