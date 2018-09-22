Premier League: Liverpool and Man City cruise to wins, Man Utd draw

Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table

Liverpool secured their best start to a season and fellow title contenders Manchester City also earned a big win in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds returned to the top of the table by putting three goals past Southampton at Anfield to earn a seventh win from seven games in all competitions.

City moved into second place by thumping Cardiff 5-0, but Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Burnley earned their first victory of the season by thrashing Bournemouth, Leicester came from behind to beat Huddersfield and Crystal Palace and Newcastle played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

In the early kick-off, Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half goal rescued a point for Fulham against Watford at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool were in front after just 10 minutes through a Wesley Hoedt own goal before Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah added further goals.

Riyad Mahrez scored his first goals for Manchester City in their 5-0 win in Wales, with Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernado Silva also netting.

Fred gave United a first-half lead against Wolves but Joao Moutinho curled in a superb equaliser shortly after the break.

Ashley Barnes scored twice and Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon once as Burnley moved off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield are now bottom after their defeat at the King Power, with Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy scoring for Leicester.

In the Championship, Leeds lost for the first time this season, beaten 2-1 at home by Birmingham.

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts dropped points for the first time this term as they were held to a goalless draw at Livingston.