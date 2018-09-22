South Africa win regional Cosafa Women's Championship

South Africa celebrate after winning the 2018 regional Cosafa Women's Championship

South Africa warmed up for this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations by winning the regional Cosafa Championship on Saturday, beating guest nation Cameroon 2-1 in the final.

A brace from Banyana Banyana's Refiloe Jane helped the hosts lift the regional southern African title for the fifth time.

South Africa took the lead in emphatic fashion just before the break as Jane's 25-yard shot arrowed into the bottom corner of the net.

Cameroon equalised on 66 minutes through Ngo Mbeleck, but Jane's pace helped her outsprint the Cameroon defence in stoppage time to produce a left-footed finish and help South Africa lift the trophy.

South African goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, voted player-of-the-match, paid tribute to their teamwork.

"I want to say thank you especially to the girls as we could not have done it without each other", said Swart.

"This was a hard fought game and we fought to the end literally.

"It was an extraordinary tournament as we were unbeaten in the group stage and we won the final.

"We could not ask for anything better. We say thank you to the supporters and the defence was solid today and honestly it is a team effort".

Both South Africa and Cameroon will be at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in November alongside the hosts Ghana, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Mali and Nigeria.