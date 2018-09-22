Irish Premiership: Glenavon close in on leaders Linfield
Irish Premiership leaders Linfield have had their advantage at the top halved to two points after being held to a 0-0 draw at Coleraine.
Glenavon reduced the gap thanks to a great goal by Josh Daniels which earned a 3-2 win over champions Crusaders.
Glentoran, unbeaten since the opening day, moved up to third in the table with a 2-1 home win over Institute.
Cliftonville grabbed a late 3-2 win over Ballymena while Dungannon remain bottom after a 0-0 draw against Ards.
More to follow.
|Danske Bank Premiership
|Cliftonville
|3-2
|Ballymena Utd
|Coleraine
|0-0
|Linfield
|Dungannon Swifts
|0-0
|Ards
|Glenavon
|3-2
|Crusaders
|Glentoran
|2-1
|Institute
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Carrick Rangers
|v
|Ballyclare Comrades
|Dergview
|v
|PSNI
|H&W Welders
|v
|Ballinamallard United
|Knockbreda
|v
|Loughgall
|Larne
|v
|Portadown
|Limavady United
|v
|Dundela