Irish Premiership: Glenavon close in on leaders Linfield

Glenavon earned their first home win over Crusaders for six years

Irish Premiership leaders Linfield have had their advantage at the top halved to two points after being held to a 0-0 draw at Coleraine.

Glenavon reduced the gap thanks to a great goal by Josh Daniels which earned a 3-2 win over champions Crusaders.

Glentoran, unbeaten since the opening day, moved up to third in the table with a 2-1 home win over Institute.

Cliftonville grabbed a late 3-2 win over Ballymena while Dungannon remain bottom after a 0-0 draw against Ards.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership Cliftonville 3-2 Ballymena Utd Coleraine 0-0 Linfield Dungannon Swifts 0-0 Ards Glenavon 3-2 Crusaders Glentoran 2-1 Institute