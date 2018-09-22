Irish Premiership: Glenavon close in on leaders Linfield

  • From the section Irish
Glenavon earned their first home win over Crusaders for six years
Glenavon earned their first home win over Crusaders for six years

Irish Premiership leaders Linfield have had their advantage at the top halved to two points after being held to a 0-0 draw at Coleraine.

Glenavon reduced the gap thanks to a great goal by Josh Daniels which earned a 3-2 win over champions Crusaders.

Glentoran, unbeaten since the opening day, moved up to third in the table with a 2-1 home win over Institute.

Cliftonville grabbed a late 3-2 win over Ballymena while Dungannon remain bottom after a 0-0 draw against Ards.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership
Cliftonville3-2Ballymena Utd
Coleraine0-0Linfield
Dungannon Swifts0-0Ards
Glenavon 3-2Crusaders
Glentoran2-1Institute
Bluefin Sport Championship
Carrick RangersvBallyclare Comrades
DergviewvPSNI
H&W WeldersvBallinamallard United
KnockbredavLoughgall
LarnevPortadown
Limavady UnitedvDundela

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you