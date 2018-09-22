BBC Sport - Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth: Sean Dyche happy to get first win of season

Dyche proud Burnley 'fought' for first win of season

  • From the section Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says it was important for his players to get their first win of the season but is aware there is plenty more work to do after they beat Bournemouth 4-0.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Dyche proud Burnley 'fought' for first win of season

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Man Utd deserve the punishment - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Guardiola praises City's 'perfect' mental approach

Video

Challenges will get tougher and tougher - Klopp

Video

Wolves had chances to win the game - Santo

  • From the section Wolves
Video

Saints guilty of giving goals away - Hughes

Video

Huddersfield made so many big mistakes - Wagner

Video

Cardiff were punished by better side - Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff
Video

Scoreline doesn't tell story of game - Howe

Video

Jokanovic pleased Fulham recovered from 'sloppy' start

  • From the section Fulham
Video

Watford had to kill the game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

West Ham win best birthday gift - Pellegrini

Video

Everton didn't play with enough quality to win - Silva

  • From the section Everton
Video

Dyche 'blessed' to have Hart at Burnley

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Nuno 'very satisfied' with tough win over Burnley

  • From the section Wolves
Video

It was the game of the season so far - Klopp

Video

Sarri says Chelsea still have 'steps to take'

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Liverpool better on 'bad afternoon' for Spurs - Pochettino

Video

Arsenal need to control games better - Emery

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Newcastle need to keep the belief - Benitez

Video

Scoreline not fair reflection of Foxes - Puel

Video

Best team won by a mile - Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff
Video

Very satisfying to hold on for win - Hodgson

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you