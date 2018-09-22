BBC Sport - Cardiff 0-5 Man City: Pep Guardiola praises players 'perfect' mental approach
Guardiola praises City's 'perfect' mental approach
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the "perfect" mental approach his side took to the game as they swept aside Cardiff 5-0 at the Liberty Stadium.
