BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Saints didn't give themselves a chance - Mark Hughes

Saints guilty of giving goals away - Hughes

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says that his side were "guilty" of gifting goals to Liverpool after conceding three before half time in their 3-0 defeat at Anfield.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

