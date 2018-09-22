BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Saints didn't give themselves a chance - Mark Hughes
Saints guilty of giving goals away - Hughes
Southampton manager Mark Hughes says that his side were "guilty" of gifting goals to Liverpool after conceding three before half time in their 3-0 defeat at Anfield.
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.