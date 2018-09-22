Premier League stats: Jurgen Klopp v Mark Hughes, Burnley & Newcastle's London woes

From the section

Jurgen Klopp (left) has faced Mark Hughes (right) as a manager five times and won each time

Manchester City thrashed Cardiff City, whose winless Premier League run continued, Liverpool remained top after beating Southampton and Watford drew with Fulham.

Newly promoted Wolves earned an impressive point at Manchester United, Burnley hammered Bournemouth, Leicester beat Huddersfield and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw with Newcastle.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats: