Premier League stats: Jurgen Klopp v Mark Hughes, Burnley & Newcastle's London woes
-
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City thrashed Cardiff City, whose winless Premier League run continued, Liverpool remained top after beating Southampton and Watford drew with Fulham.
Newly promoted Wolves earned an impressive point at Manchester United, Burnley hammered Bournemouth, Leicester beat Huddersfield and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw with Newcastle.
Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats:
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won all five of his meetings with Mark Hughes in the Premier League, more than he has against any other manager in the league.
- Hughes has lost his past six league games against the Reds, with an aggregate score of 17-3 - and is 16-3 down against Klopp in their five meetings.
- Burnley scored four against Bournemouth, which was as many as they had netted in their previous eight Premier League games combined.
- Since Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City before the 2016-17 season, they have scored five or more goal goals in 10 league fixtures, four times more than any other side.
- Cardiff City's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City is the first time they have lost a home league game by a five-goal margin since April 1994 when they were defeated 7-2 by Cambridge United.
- Newcastle's goalless draw at Crystal Palace means they have failed to win 17 of their past 20 league games in London, losing 14 of those.
- Leicester have won their past eight home matches against Huddersfield, which is the Foxes' longest current winning streak against any side in the league.
- Manchester United have dropped six points in seven home Premier League games against newly promoted sides under Jose Mourinho - more than they had dropped (five) in 10 seasons between 2006-07 and 2015-16.
- Wolves' 1-1 draw against United ended a run of eight successive defeats at Old Trafford stretching back to November 1980.