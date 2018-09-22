Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Wolves "deserved their point" and says he expected more from his attacking players in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday, 22 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.