Victor Wanyama: Tottenham midfielder in Kenya squad

Kenya's head coach Sebastien Migne has called up Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama for their two 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia in October.

Earlier this month, Kenya captain Wanyama was included in the Harambee Stars squad for the qualifier against Ghana but did not travel for the match which Kenya went on to win 1-0.

Wanyama only recently returned to full training with Tottenham and has had a few minutes of competitive action after recovering from a knee injury.

"I hope Wanyama will make it for the two games this time," Kenya coach Migne said in Nairobi on Saturday.

The Harambee Stars will first travel to Bahir Dar to face Ethiopia on 10 October, before hosting the return match on 14 October in Nairobi.

Kenya are second in Group F behind Ghana, with all four teams on three points each.

Migne's squad is largely comprised of those players who were involved in the victory over Ghana in Nairobi.

Migné has also named nine players in a standby reserve list in case of injuries.

Kenya Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Tusker, Kenya), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari, Kenya)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers, Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA)

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan)

Forwards: Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka, Kenya), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden)