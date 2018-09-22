African Champions League: Setif knock out holders Wydad to reach semi-finals

Wydad Casablanca lifting the 2017 African Champions League trophy
Holders Wydad Casablanca failed to overturn a 1-0 first leg quarter-final deficit against Entente Setif

Algeria's Entente Setif knocked holders Wydad Casablanca out of the African Champions League by forcing a 0-0 draw in Morocco in the second leg of their quarter-final to win 1-0 on aggregate.

Setif goalkeeper Mustapha Zeghba made a string of saves to deny Wydad, for whom Liberian striker William Jebor wasted a number of good chances.

The unexpected qualification of twice African champions Setif was masterminded by a former Wydad coach, Moroccan Rachid Taoussi.

After a bad start to the group phase, Setif have gone six matches unbeaten and they will now dream of emulating the 1988 and 2014 trophy-winning sides.

Defeat dashed Wydad hopes of becoming only the fourth club in 54 years after Egypt's Al Ahly, DR Congo's TP Mazembe and Enyimba of Nigeria to become back-to-back African champions.

Earlier on Friday, Angola's Primeiro de Agosto and Tunisia's Esperance won their African Champions League quarter-finals.

Primeiro beat five-time winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw in Lubumbashi.

Esperance reached October's semi-finals after a 1-0 win over local rivals Etoile du Sahel to complete a 3-1 overall win.

The remaining quarter-final takes place in Egypt on Saturday with record eight-time champions Al Ahly and Horoya of Guinea level after a goalless first leg.

