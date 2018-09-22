Saturday's Premier League reports

Fulham 1-1 Watford

Watford had to settle for a draw at Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic struck late on to earn the hosts a point.

The Hornets punished a poor start by Fulham as Andre Gray sidefooted home inside 90 seconds and the visitors, who won their first four Premier League games of the season, dominated the first half.

Gray was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli either side of the break and Watford paid for their wasted chances as an improved second-half performance by the hosts saw them draw level through Mitrovic's equaliser on 78 minutes.

The Serb twice went close to claiming a late winner for the Cottagers, including a header against the crossbar, although that would have been hard on Watford, who had looked well on course to return to winning ways after losing to Manchester United last Saturday.

15:00 BST

Burnley v Bournemouth

Cardiff v Man City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Leicester v Huddersfield

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Utd v Wolves

17:30 BST

Brighton v Tottenham

