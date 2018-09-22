Sir Alex Ferguson: Manchester United to honour former manager on Old Trafford return

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be honoured by the club after returning to Old Trafford for the first time since having emergency brain surgery in May.

Ferguson, 76, will be present for United's home Premier League game against Wolves, kick-off 15:00 BST.

The club have asked fans to be in their seats 15 minutes early as United "prepare to honour Sir Alex's return".

"It's bound to be emotional," said Ferguson of his return to Old Trafford.

"It's obviously been a long journey but I'm making steps forward, doing what my son tells me and what the doctors tell me, so it's really good."

Ferguson had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on 5 May and was in intensive care for several days at Salford Royal Hospital.

His last public appearance at Old Trafford was on 29 April, when he presented former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

"I'm a bit nervous, to be honest with you, maybe a bit tense really because the last game was Arsenal back in April," he added on MUTV.

"It was a long time but it's great to be back and I just hope we get a win today.

"It's great to go back to the stadium and it's going to be quite emotional for me when the game starts.

"It had to happen some time and I've been looking forward to it. It was important getting the right time and the right rest before coming to a game."