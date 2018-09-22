Scottish Gossip: Rodgers, Celtic, Gerrard, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers has admitted his Celtic side are not a patch on the team that won back-to-back domestic trebles. (Sun)

Rodgers warns Celtic fans may be in for a season-long struggle to rediscover their attacking potency. (Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard wants his Rangers team to replicate their second-half performance in Thursday's draw with Villarreal every week. (Sun)

Gerrard has urged Rangers to carry the "ruthless and relentless" streak they showed in Spain. (Herald - subscription required)

Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd says Leigh Griffiths is Celtic's "No 1 striker". (Sun)

Premiership leaders Hearts are reaping the rewards of a gruelling pre-season, says Tynecastle defender Michael Smith. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has warned his players that pointless Dundee will be desperate to restore some pride when the sides meet on Saturday. (BT Sport)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis believes the club's new forward James Wilson can give the side a lift. (Daily Record)

Celtic or Rangers could be ordered to play a League Cup semi-final less than 48 hours after competing in Europe if both sides win their quarter-finals next week and are kept apart in the draw. The last-four ties will take place on 27 and 28 October with Rangers and Celtic playing Europa League matches on 25 October. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic forward Scott McDonald says he still gets grief from the club's supporters for the two goals he scored for Motherwell against Celtic on the final day of the 2004-05 season, when Rangers beat Hibernian to win the title by a point. (Daily Record)