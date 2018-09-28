James Jennings joined Wrexham on a permanent deal in May 2017

National League: Wrexham v Barnet Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham will assess the fitness of forward Rekeil Pyke and defender James Jennings ahead of Saturday's game against Barnet.

Both players missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Harrogate Town after suffering injuries in the previous game at Sutton.

Wrexham are fourth in the National League while Barnet are 12th.

John Still's side have won three times away from home this season while Wrexham are unbeaten at the Racecourse.