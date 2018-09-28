National League
Wrexham15:00Barnet
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Barnet

James Jennings
James Jennings joined Wrexham on a permanent deal in May 2017
National League: Wrexham v Barnet
Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham will assess the fitness of forward Rekeil Pyke and defender James Jennings ahead of Saturday's game against Barnet.

Both players missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Harrogate Town after suffering injuries in the previous game at Sutton.

Wrexham are fourth in the National League while Barnet are 12th.

John Still's side have won three times away from home this season while Wrexham are unbeaten at the Racecourse.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th September 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00BarnetBarnet
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • BromleyBromley15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00BarrowBarrow
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00SalfordSalford City
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient138502791829
2Salford1383223111227
3Harrogate1375124131126
4Wrexham137421881025
5Solihull Moors138142014625
6Gateshead137241812623
7Sutton United136521815323
8Hartlepool136521513223
9Fylde135711771022
10Halifax135441512319
11Boreham Wood135441413119
12Barnet135441316-319
13Maidenhead United135261918117
14Eastleigh135261016-617
15Barrow134361516-115
16Ebbsfleet134361416-215
17Bromley133461722-513
18Maidstone United134181017-713
19Aldershot134181121-1013
20Chesterfield133281117-611
21Havant & Waterlooville132561827-911
22Dag & Red132381017-79
23Dover131481226-147
24Braintree13139821-136
View full National League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you