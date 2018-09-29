Maidstone United v Chesterfield
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|13
|8
|5
|0
|27
|9
|18
|29
|2
|Salford
|13
|8
|3
|2
|23
|11
|12
|27
|3
|Harrogate
|13
|7
|5
|1
|24
|13
|11
|26
|4
|Wrexham
|13
|7
|4
|2
|18
|8
|10
|25
|5
|Solihull Moors
|13
|8
|1
|4
|20
|14
|6
|25
|6
|Gateshead
|13
|7
|2
|4
|18
|12
|6
|23
|7
|Sutton United
|13
|6
|5
|2
|18
|15
|3
|23
|8
|Hartlepool
|13
|6
|5
|2
|15
|13
|2
|23
|9
|Fylde
|13
|5
|7
|1
|17
|7
|10
|22
|10
|Halifax
|13
|5
|4
|4
|15
|12
|3
|19
|11
|Boreham Wood
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|13
|1
|19
|12
|Barnet
|13
|5
|4
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|19
|13
|Maidenhead United
|13
|5
|2
|6
|19
|18
|1
|17
|14
|Eastleigh
|13
|5
|2
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|17
|15
|Barrow
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|15
|16
|Ebbsfleet
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|15
|17
|Bromley
|13
|3
|4
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|13
|18
|Maidstone United
|13
|4
|1
|8
|10
|17
|-7
|13
|19
|Aldershot
|13
|4
|1
|8
|11
|21
|-10
|13
|20
|Chesterfield
|13
|3
|2
|8
|11
|17
|-6
|11
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|13
|2
|5
|6
|18
|27
|-9
|11
|22
|Dag & Red
|13
|2
|3
|8
|10
|17
|-7
|9
|23
|Dover
|13
|1
|4
|8
|12
|26
|-14
|7
|24
|Braintree
|13
|1
|3
|9
|8
|21
|-13
|6