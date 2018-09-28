Everton v Fulham

Marco Silva has only won two of his last 17 Premier League fixtures as a manager

TEAM NEWS

Everton's £27m summer signing Yerry Mina, who is yet to make his debut, is out after suffering a setback in his recovery from a foot injury.

There could be a recall for striker Cenk Tosun but Seamus Coleman and Phil Jagielka remain unavailable.

Fulham are without defender Alfie Mawson, who has a back injury, as they attempt to earn just a second Premier League away victory in 14 attempts.

Neeskens Kebano is still sidelined in an otherwise fully-fit squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: Six games into the season and it's just one win apiece for Everton and Fulham - although the greater optimism for doubling that tally should rest with the hosts.

Everton have a perfect Premier League home record in this fixture, and Fulham last avoided defeat at Goodison in a league game 59 years ago.

Perhaps the Premier League's joint top scorer can defy that narrative. Marco Silva's sides have conceded 91 goals in his 48 Premier League matches, so five-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic could be excused for salivating at the prospect of facing an Everton defence without a clean sheet since April.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic: "It's a really complicated away game, like the Etihad or Wembley.

"(Everton) are strong and experienced and we know there will be problems there and our job is to find a solution."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As we saw again with the chances they missed against Arsenal, Everton are still missing a finisher.

That defeat at the Emirates Stadium means the Toffees have won only one of their first six league games, but they have actually not been playing that badly and I think they will put that right here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have never won a league match at Goodison Park, losing the last 21 fixtures (D4, L22).

Everton's 21 successive home victories is a top-flight record for any side against the same opponent.

Everton

Everton have won just once in eight league games since May, drawing four games and losing three.

The Toffees could lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since October 2017. Ronald Koeman was sacked after losses to Burnley and Arsenal.

They have been defeated just once in 26 Premier League fixtures against promoted opposition (W15, D10), a 2-1 defeat at Burnley in 2016.

Everton and Fulham are two of the three clubs not to have kept a Premier League clean sheet this season, along with Brighton.

Marco Silva has not presided over a clean sheet in 17 fixtures.

Tom Davies became Everton's youngest Premier League captain at 20 years, two months and 24 days in the loss at Arsenal.

Everton's starting XI at the Emirates had an average age of 24 years and 250 days - the youngest in the league this season.

