Antonio Rudiger's ever-present start to the season for Chelsea is under threat because of a groin injury

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will monitor the fitness of Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a groin injury at West Ham on Sunday.

Pedro missed that game with a shoulder problem and remains a doubt, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still out.

Virgil van Dijk has not trained since being substituted with a rib injury last weekend but he hasn't been ruled out of Saturday's game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has overcome illness but Adam Lallana remains sidelined by a groin problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: So early in the season and yet so much at stake.

Chelsea may have earned the edge at Anfield on Wednesday, but it'll be Saturday that matters most.

Chelsea and Liverpool represent not only a huge threat to champions Manchester City but a huge threat to each other.

It's a fixture which has become one of this generation's greatest rivalries: Liverpool fans (incorrectly) taunting those of Chelsea for their lack of history; and Chelsea supporters (incorrectly) mocking their rivals' obsession with the past.

Of course, it's the future that matters most: and these two seem certain to be involved in a three-way title race which should provide the neutral with an antidote to City's romp to glory of last season.

It's Chelsea v Liverpool ….. enough said.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: "We try to use the information from [Wednesday] to be better on Saturday. Striking back is a nice opportunity.

"Before we started, it was clear the game at Chelsea would not be a children's birthday.

"It will be tough and intense for both sides. It's a big one. It already sounds good, and we have to make sure it is good."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think Chelsea's win at Anfield in the Carabao Cup will have any bearing on this game. I am going to go for a draw here, and that would be a good result for both teams.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the most-played fixture in English football in the 21st century, with Chelsea and Liverpool facing each other on Saturday for the 58th time in that period.

Liverpool have won only two of the past 15 meetings in all competitions (D7, L6). Both victories came at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool's run of 14 league games without a clean sheet against Chelsea is their longest against a single opponent in the top flight since a 17-match streak against Blackburn between 1947 and 1995.

Chelsea

Chelsea could win their opening four home matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2014-15 under Jose Mourinho.

They earned 12 points from their 10 games against the other top-six sides last season. They didn't score more than once at Stamford Bridge in any of those fixtures.

Olivier Giroud has scored five goals in his last six league starts against Liverpool, including the winner in last season's corresponding fixture in May.

Eden Hazard has been directly involved in the most Premier League goals this season, scoring five and setting up two.

Liverpool