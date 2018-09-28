Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur

Huddersfield have not scored a Premier League goal from open play since Laurent Depoitre's strike at Chelsea in May

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield remain without winger Ramadan Sobhi, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is ruled out of Saturday's game because of an abdominal problem.

Paulo Gazzaniga will again start in goal, as fellow keepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm are still injured.

Full-back Serge Aurier is doubtful with a muscle problem, while fit-again midfielder Dele Alli could start his first league game for four weeks.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The heady days of spring and Huddersfield's successful battle to stay in the Premier League seem a long time ago.

Yet to win this season (or even score at home!), the prognosis is bleak, and things may get worse before they get better, with the next visitors to the John Smith's Stadium being Liverpool.

To win this one they're going to need Tottenham to have an off-day and, more importantly, give an error-free display of their own.

Start well, go in front, get the always excellent home crowd going, and we might see an upset.

If Spurs strike first, it will be hard to envisage anything other than their bounce back to form continuing.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga: "Now he is number one, because it's not Hugo [Lloris]. Of course we are so happy, that is why we signed him one year ago.

"It is so important to have goalkeepers that can play and perform the way Paulo does.

"It is so tough to be a keeper and wait for your opportunity, it is not like a player in different positions that you can play five minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour.

"The position is so specialist, it is so tough the time waiting for your opportunity."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs were very impressive when they won here last season, and I think we will see the same outcome this time.

It is very difficult to talk about Huddersfield without being critical because, although they are organised and competitive, they don't really look like scoring goals.

There is nothing wrong with the Terriers' application, it just comes down to a lack of quality.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham won both of their Premier League games against Huddersfield last season, scoring a total of six unanswered goals.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last seven league and cup games against the Terriers (W4, D3).

Huddersfield have not beaten Tottenham since the 1955-56 season, when they won both meetings - 2-1 away on 21 April 1956 and 1-0 at home in December 1955.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are winless in 10 league games (D4, L6), scoring just four times in that run.

They have only registered 13 shots on target this term, a joint-league low with Cardiff.

The Terriers could start a top-flight season with a seven-game winless run for the first time.

Huddersfield have yet to win a Premier League game after conceding the first goal, losing 19 of 21 matches after going 1-0 down. The only occasions they avoided defeat were away to Brighton and Southampton last season (both 1-1 draws).

The Terriers have failed to score in their last five Premier League home games, three short of the record in the division set by Manchester City between January and May 2007.

They have not scored in their opening three home league matches this season. Only twice before in top-flight history has a team waited longer for their first home goal, latterly Everton in 1998-99, who failed to score in their first five league games at Goodison Park.

All three of Huddersfield's Premier League goals this season have come from set-pieces. They are the only top-flight side yet to score from open play.

