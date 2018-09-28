Newcastle United v Leicester City

Leicester's James Maddison has either scored or assisted in four of his last five Premier League starts

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is out with the thigh strain he suffered at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Injured French defender Florian Lejeune is the Magpies' only other certain absentee.

Demarai Gray sprained his ankle in Leicester's midweek Carabao Cup win at Wolves and will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Wes Morgan is available after serving a one-match ban, while £19m signing Caglar Soyuncu awaits his debut.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Six matches into the season and already the Premier League table doesn't make for happy viewing for Newcastle. Two points, only four goals scored and three home defeats.

Can they get their first victory of 2018-19 against a Leicester side that I saw lose 4-2 at Bournemouth a fortnight ago, when the scoreline didn't reflect how poorly the Foxes performed.

Leicester have bounced back from that loss with victory over Huddersfield and a dramatic League Cup penalty shootout win at Wolves.

Is it too early in the season to call this a must-win match for Newcastle? Probably, but they are desperately in need of their first three-point haul.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Claude Puel on the return to form of Nampalys Mendy: "He had a bad injury to his ankle and it took him a long time to recover.

"I think the injury was a bad thing for him because he lost confidence in his play.

"I think he has improved a lot and I am happy with Papy. I was surprised to see him again at this level - fantastic ability to recover the ball and hard work around the pitch, with the quality with the ball and good control, passing between the lines."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle need to find a way to start winning games but I cannot see that happening on Saturday.

With the pace that Leicester have got in their attack, I can see them going to St James' Park and winning.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's 2-1 away win over Leicester last April ended a five-match losing streak against the Foxes in all competitions.

Leicester can earn three straight wins at Newcastle for the first time since the 1960s.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have accrued only five points from the last 33 available to them (W1, D2, L8).

They are in danger of losing their opening four home league matches of a season for the first time.

Rafa Benitez's side have lost 10 home league games since the start of 2017-18, an equal-high with Huddersfield and relegated Swansea.

The Magpies have failed to score at St James' Park only once in 11 league fixtures.

As Newcastle boss, Benitez has lost 10 of his 27 home Premier League games - the same number he lost in 127 combined home matches in charge of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Benitez's first match as Newcastle manager was a 1-0 away league against Leicester in March 2016.

Leicester City