Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has seen his side win their last six matches in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Sokratis is set to continue his run of starting every league match this season after recovering from a dead leg.

Head coach Unai Emery must also decide whether to start Aaron Ramsey after the club reportedly withdrew a contract offer earlier this week.

Watford defender Daryl Janmaat is out for six weeks following knee surgery.

Christian Kabasele is available after his red card in the League Cup defeat to Tottenham was rescinded on appeal.

Troy Deeney will have injections in a bid to play after suffering ankle ligament damage in the draw with Fulham.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The fact that Watford head into a fixture against Arsenal higher in the table than their opposition for the first time since 1984 says it all about their start to the campaign.

Having beaten Tottenham and pushed Manchester United, they will be full of belief heading to the Emirates, despite only managing one away win in their last 14 attempts.

Arsenal will attempt to record five successive league wins for the first time in more than a year, which tells its own story. It will be important for the Gunners to lay another small building block under Unai Emery for foundations that were never going to be a quick fix.

One thing is already clear in the post Wenger era - it's rarely going to be uneventful.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't actually think much has changed about Arsenal under Emery - they are a good side, but they were a good side under Arsene Wenger, just not one of the best three teams in the country.

As well as their good results, I like the look of Lucas Torreira in midfield, so there is lots to be encouraged about.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won eight of the 10 Premier League meetings. However, Watford's two wins have come in the last three matches.

The Hornets have also won on two of their past four visits to the Emirates in all competitions.

There has been only one draw in 22 top-flight fixtures between the sides: 1-1 at Highbury 34 years ago.

Arsenal

Arsenal kept a first clean sheet in seven games in all competitions against Everton last weekend.

The Gunners have not lost a Saturday 3pm kick-off at home in the league since a 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa in August 2013 (W18, D2).

They have won 21 consecutive Premier League home fixtures against teams outside of the established top six by an aggregate score of 62-11.

Arsenal have scored in 34 of their last 36 league games at the Emirates Stadium, only failing to do so in two losses to Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 12 goals since his Premier League debut in February. Only Mohamed Salah, with 16, has been more prolific in that period.

Watford