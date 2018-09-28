Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Hearts are unbeaten in their last three meetings with St Johnstone in the top-flight (W2 D1), this following a run of seven games without a win over them in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L4).
- St Johnstone have won just two of their past 10 league visits to Tynecastle Park (D2 L6) and are winless in their last four (D2 L2).
- This is Hearts' best start to a Scottish Premiership season (16 points from six games) since the 2005-06 campaign.
- St Johnstone's 5-1 hammering at Rangers on Sunday left them eight points behind Hearts after two wins, two draws and two defeats.
- Steven Naismith has been directly involved in eight of Hearts' 11 league goals so far; he is the Premiership's top scorer with five goals, and no player has more assists than him (three, level with Rangers' Scott Arfield).