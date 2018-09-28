Hamilton Academical v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Hamilton have won four of their past six meetings with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership but have lost both of the last two.
- Dundee have won just two of their seven visits to the Accies in the top flight (D1 L4), although they did earn a 2-1 victory in their most recent such game there in January 2018.
- None of Hamilton's past 14 home league games have been drawn (five wins, nine defeats).
- Dundee are the first side to lose each of their opening six games in a Scottish Premiership season since Ross County in 2014-15.
- Three of Hamilton's six league goals this season have been scored by Mickel Miller, including two of their three against St. Mirren last weekend.