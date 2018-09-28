Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Dundee
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Dundee

Mickel Miller scored twice in Hamilton's 3-0 win over St Mirren last Saturday
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton have won four of their past six meetings with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership but have lost both of the last two.
  • Dundee have won just two of their seven visits to the Accies in the top flight (D1 L4), although they did earn a 2-1 victory in their most recent such game there in January 2018.
  • None of Hamilton's past 14 home league games have been drawn (five wins, nine defeats).
  • Dundee are the first side to lose each of their opening six games in a Scottish Premiership season since Ross County in 2014-15.
  • Three of Hamilton's six league goals this season have been scored by Mickel Miller, including two of their three against St. Mirren last weekend.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts6510112916
2Rangers6321156911
3Hibernian6321126611
4Livingston632164211
5Kilmarnock631285310
6Celtic631264210
7Aberdeen62315509
8St Johnstone6222610-48
9Hamilton620468-26
10Motherwell6114610-44
11St Mirren6114312-94
12Dundee6006214-120
View full Scottish Premiership table

